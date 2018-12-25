Suspect charged in toddler’s death out on bond; family reacts

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Just days after police arrested two suspects in connection to the death of two-year-old Laylah Washington, her family is upset that one of the suspects is out of jail.
Every since two-year-old’s tragic death in June 2017, her family has searched for answers.
It seemed those answers would finally be found on Saturday, when Memphis police arrested 21-year-old Tylan McCray and 19-year-old Brandon McCray in connection to Laylah’s death.
Later that night, Laylah’s uncle, Terry Washington, told WMC he cried when he learned of the arrests.
"Thank you again MPD. Thanks again to the city, thanks to everyone who stepped out and touched, thank you, thank you, thank you. God bless you all," said Washington.
The family’s joy was short-lived when Brandon McCray bonded out of jail 24 hours later.
Police said he admitted to driving the car that the suspects were in the night Laylah was killed.
He was only charged as an accessory to the murder.
Tylan McCray, who police said admitted to firing the shots into the car Laylah was in, is the only suspect charged with murder.
Laylah’s family was shocked and upset to learn Brandon McCray bonded out of jail.
The family wants to know why Brandon McCray isn’t also facing a murder charge.
Also, they want to know why two women, who police initially said were in the suspect’s car, haven’t been charged either.
Terry Washington remains hopeful that his sister, Laylah’s mother, gets the answers she desperately wants.
"I know this not going to bring Laylah back or anything, but I do pray it brings joy to her heart, knowing that a piece of it is being solved," said Washington.
WMC took the family’s concerns to Memphis Police.
They would only tell us that this remains an ongoing investigation.
