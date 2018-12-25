Toddler shot in road rage shooting still recovering, police searching for gunman

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police continue to search for the gunman who shot a three-year-old boy in an apparent case of road rage on Christmas Eve.
According to MPD, someone fired shots at a car at the intersection of Jackson and Mclean, striking a three-year-old boy.
The boy's uncle, Colin Wren, said his brother rushed his son to a nearby gas station to get help.
"Whoever did it, you will be tracked down," said Wren.
Police said the boy's condition was upgraded to non-critical condition on Monday night.
Bob Rigus, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened, said there's just no excuse for it.
"Any time is a bad time for that kind of behavior. There is no point in that. It accomplished nothing," said Rigus. "I think it's ashamed that people can't be any more grown up than what they should be."
Memphis police scoured the neighborhood searching for clues Monday, but said they were still looking for a gunman on Tuesday.
Investigators said the shooting possibly stemmed from road rage.
If true, it would be only the latest case of road rage in Memphis involving guns.
According to a nonprofit journalism group, Memphis leads the nation in road rage shootings.
Statistics WMC-TV obtained from the State of Tennessee show road rage rising dramatically from a decade ago.
Mayor Jim Strickland says he supports mandatory prison time for anyone found guilty of such crimes.
Rigus said he'd support that kind of law.
"We have to understand that the only way to deal with it is to make someone realize that that kind of behavior will be punished," said Rigus.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
