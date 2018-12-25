TV stars take underprivileged children on Christmas shopping spree

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Five children from underprivileged families received an unbelievable gift organized by two Memphian actresses.
Carrie Bernans, who appeared in the movie Black Panther, and Candace Rice, who was on the Floribama Shore reality show, donated $500 towards a Target shopping spree.
With shopping carts in hand and a final countdown, the kids were off.
They came back to the checkout lines with smiles and full baskets.
“They can see the presents and have a better Christmas, but also understand the purpose and benefits of giving,” said Bernans.
Veronica Rayford, one of the children's mother, is very appreciative.
"It if wasn't for that, it probably wouldn't be a merry Christmas for us," said Rayford.
For Bernans, this experience is personal.
15 years ago, she also received a Target Christmas shopping spree when she was growing up underprivileged.
"Their parents are working two to three jobs to make ends meet and for us to be able to take their kids and buy them some clothes or buy them some toys that they really want is really going to affect their lives," said Bernans.
The two friends said they are planning to make this Memphis shopping spree a yearly event.
