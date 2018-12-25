Unsettled weather pattern to end week

Expect a cloudy Christmas with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 50s. Light rain is impacting the region this morning and we will keep with light showers today as the disturbance causing our rain pushes to the east. Winds will stay out of the southeast around 5 mph during the day, helping us stay on the seasonal side. Tonight, we will see the clouds stick around, winds shift out of the east and lows drop into the middle 40s. A shower cannot be ruled out tonight thanks to a warm front that will lift north of the region.