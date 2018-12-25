Unsettled weather pattern to end week

Light showers and cloudy skies will greet us as we wake up this Christmas Morning. Our weather pattern becomes more unsettled as we push to the end of the week, with rain chances each day and storms possible Thursday.
Expect a cloudy Christmas with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 50s. Light rain is impacting the region this morning and we will keep with light showers today as the disturbance causing our rain pushes to the east. Winds will stay out of the southeast around 5 mph during the day, helping us stay on the seasonal side. Tonight, we will see the clouds stick around, winds shift out of the east and lows drop into the middle 40s. A shower cannot be ruled out tonight thanks to a warm front that will lift north of the region.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Winds: southeast around 5 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Winds: East at 5 mph. Low: 45.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Expect a cloudy Wednesday with showers in the forecast and highs warming near 60 degrees with lows in the 50s. Thursday is looking stormy, we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain and a few stronger storms to the Mid-South. Gusty winds are our primary threat along with heavy rain as this system moves through the region Thursday. Highs on Thursday will top out in the middle 60s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. By Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with a small rain chances along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking much colder, highs will only top out in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Rain chances look to stay south of the area this weekend but will adjust if the stationary front moves further north, into the Mid-South. Wet weather looks to return as we push into the start of next week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.