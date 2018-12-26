In Baltimore, public trust in police force hard to find

These undated photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department show, from top left, Daniel Hersl, Evodio Hendrix, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor, and from bottom left, Maurice Ward, Momodu Gando, Wayne Jenkins and Thomas Allers. Once members of the department's now-disbanded Gun Trace Task Force, all eight men have been convicted of federal racketeering charges. A state commission is focusing on providing as much clarity as possible about how orchestrated corruption in the department went undetected for years. (Baltimore Police Department via AP) (Uncredited)