How to properly dispose of real Christmas trees in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - While we may be sad to see the Christmas tree come down, it is important to get rid of it in a timely manner.
The drier the tree gets the more of a fire hazard it becomes.
Fortunately, Shelby County has an ongoing tradition of helping you do so.
For the 20 years, a Christmas tree recycling center has been set up at the Agricenter’s Show Place Arena.
You can drop it off from now until January 6.
The trees will be recycled and turned into mulch.
Some areas even offer extra help getting trees there. If you have curbside pick-up in Memphis, Collierville or Bartlett, the city will pick up your tree for you.
In Germantown, residents can place undecorated live Christmas trees at the curb for Waste Pro to collect.
Waste Pro will also accept artificial trees as long as all ornaments and other decorations are unattached.
Just put the tree out on your curb during your normal trash days.
