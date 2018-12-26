Librarian taken hostage during AZ prison standoff

Librarian taken hostage during AZ prison standoff
Officials say inmate Timothy Monk threatened the library employee with a prison-made weapon in his demand to leave the prison. (Source: KNXV/CNN)
December 26, 2018 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 4:15 PM

BUCKEYE, AZ (KNXV/CNN) – A prison librarian in Arizona was freed after being taken hostage by an inmate Wednesday morning.

The incident lasted about two hours at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis in Buckeye.

Officials say inmate Timothy Monk threatened the library employee with a prison-made weapon in his demand to leave the prison.

Teams negotiated with him and used force to resolve the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Monk originally faced a 97-year prison sentence for armed robbery, sexual assault and kidnapping. He’s expected to face new charges for Wednesday’s hostage incident.

Copyright 2018 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.