Memphis City Council hopes new year will bring solution to fill vacant seats

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Months of political turmoil at Memphis City Council could have been prevented if Edmund Ford Junior, Janis Fullilove and Bill Morrison had resigned after winning county seats in August.
“I can’t make anyone resign. I can’t tell you when to resign your position. We can only encourage you to do what you feel your constituency wants you to do," Berlin Boyd, Memphis City Council Chairman, said.
“The people in 38109 and 38116 are fine with the decision,” Edmund Ford Jr., former Memphis councilman said.
Ford says his constituents wanted him to be both city councilman and county commissioner.
He rejected claims of double-dipping and staying on just to collect two paychecks.
“Slavery was abolished December 6th, 1865. And I guarantee that Joyce Peterson is not doing this for free right now," Ford Jr. said.
Ford and the others finally resigned in November.
Appointing their replacements has been a contentious battle for the 10 remaining members in front of a very critical public.
“If you were so concerned, where was everybody asking for the resignation of the council members on time so this could have gotten on the November ballot? Then the people could have decided,” Councilman J. Ford Canale said.
Councilman Worth Morgan, in a letter to the Commercial Appeal, regretted not asking his colleagues to resign.
"I never imagined our debate and process," he wrote, "would devolve and become this dysfunctional."
“Government is like sausage and sausage being made...it is not a pretty sight," Councilman Frank Colvett said.
But 2018′s final meeting did end with a prayer and hope for a more agreeable 2019.
“If you look at it right now, it put us in this predicament. I mean...we will get through it. We will," Boyd said.
