Periods of Rain & Becoming Windy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Mainly cloudy skies today as a warm front lifts across the region. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day with warmer than average temperatures. Winds will pick up too, A WIND ADVISORY will start at midnight tonight and last through 6 PM Thursday. A cold front will bring more rain and possibly a few strong thunderstorms on Thursday.
A warm front, that will lift across the Mid-South today will keep us plenty of moisture across the area which mean periods of showers and more steady rain moving in tonight. Southeast winds will start to really kick up tonight to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible tonight. Clouds and showers stay with us tonight with lows in the middle 50s. Rain chances will continue to climb tonight and Thursday as a strong cold front and low pressure system moves in to the Mid-South, Thursday.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Periods of showers. Winds: southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 57.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers & Breezy. Winds: Southeast around 10 to 20 mph. Low: 54.
WET AND STORMY THURSDAY: A cold front will bring rain and storms to the Mid-South. A few storms could be on the stronger side in with the best chances of strong storms in North Mississippi. Gusty winds are the primary threat along with heavy rain as this system moves through during the day tomorrow. Highs will warm into the low middle 60s with a strong southerly wind out ahead of the system. Lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing with skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday is looking mainly dry as the front pushes east of the region early in the day.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Much colder air arrives by the weekend. Highs will only warm into the upper to middle 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Overnight lows will also remain chilly, in the upper to middle 30s for the region. Right now, rain chances look to remain south of the region this weekend, but we could see that creep closer to the area by Sunday. Wet weather looks to return as we end the year and welcome in 2019.
