Silver Alert issued for missing man and woman last seen on Christmas Eve

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man and woman.
Jeffrey B. Sandlin,56, and 79-year-old Patsy Sandlin of Pearl, Rankin County, Mississippi.
The pair was last seen on Christmas Eve at about 6 p.m. in the vicinity of the Pearl Fire Station in Rankin County.
Jeffrey is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Patsy is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 120 pounds with short, curly gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt and blue jeans.
Jeffrey and Patsy Sandlin are believed to be in a 2003 Ford Sporttrack truck, tag number RC6 725.
Family members say both Jeffrey and Patsy suffer from a medical condition that may impair their judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeffrey and Patsy Sandlin contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.
