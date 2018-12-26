Suspects charged in toddler’s death appear in court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The two men charged in the shooting death of two-year-old Laylah Washington appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since being named suspects.
It was the start of what is likely to be a long legal battle, not just for the two suspects, but for the family of Laylah Washington.
Police said Brandon McCray drove the suspect vehicle and prosecutors charged him with accessory after the fact.
He declined to answer any of our questions as he made a swift exit from the courtroom.
Laylah's family is upset that Brandon McCray wasn't charged with murder like his 21-year-old cousin, Tylan McCray.
Terry Washington, Laylah's uncle, blames the system.
"Somebody failed to do their job because they did not charge the guy driving the car with the same crime that they charged the guy who did the shooting," said Washington.
The judge said he was also curious as to why McCray wasn’t charged as a principal, but said he lacked the authority to upgrade the charges.
As for Tylan McCray, he told the judge his family had hired a defense attorney but no attorney showed up to court.
The judge told him to get it figured out and ordered him to appear back in court Thursday morning.
Tylan McCray remains in jail and Brandon McCray remains free on bond, but he is scheduled to be back in court January 3.
