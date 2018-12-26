Suspects in 2-year-old’s road rage death expected in court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two suspects accused of killing a 2-year-old are due in court Wednesday morning.
Tyland and Brandon McCray were arrested last week, a year and a half after Laylah Washington was killed in a road rage incident.
Brandon McCray is charged with accessory to murder. Tylan McCray, his cousin, is charged with the murder.
Washington’s family said their joy about the arrests were short-lived when they found out Brandon was able to bond out of jail.
Police said Brandon admitted to driving the car where the shots were fired from, and Tyland admitted to the shooting.
However, Washington's family still has questions--like why Brandon isn't also facing a murder charge.
They also said they want to know why two women, who police initially said were in the suspect's car, haven't been charged either.
WMC Action News 5 will be in court to follow what happens with the McCrays.
