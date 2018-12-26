Tracking rain and storms to end the week

Mainly cloudy skies will prevail on Wednesday as a warm front lifts across the region. Isolated showers will be possible today with warmer than average temperatures. Rain and storms move in for Thursday.
Wednesday is looking warmer than average by around 10 degrees. Highs will top out around 60 degrees this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies and peaks of sunshine. South winds will prevail today as a warm front moves across the region. Thanks to the front, we will keep with isolated showers in the forecast today and really building into the night. Southeast winds will go from 5 to 10 mph today, to nearly 10 to 20 mph tonight. Clouds stay with us tonight with lows in the middle 50s. Shower chances build tonight as our next frontal system moves in to the Mid-South for Thursday.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Few showers. Winds: southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Winds: Southeast around 10 to 20 mph. Low: 54.
WET AND STORMY THURSDAY: A cold front will bring rain and storms to the Mid-South. A few storms could be on the stronger side in North Mississippi. Gusty winds are the primary threat along with heavy rain as this system moves through during the day tomorrow. Highs will warm into the middle 60s. We will see a few showers linger into the start of Friday with cloudy skies sticking around and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
FRIDAY: We are looking at partly cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Friday is looking mainly dry as the front pushes east of the region early in the day.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Much colder air arrives by the weekend. Highs will only warm into the upper to middle 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Overnight lows will also remain chilly, in the upper to middle 30s for the region. Right now, rain chances look to remain south of the region this weekend, but we could see that creep closer to the area by Sunday. Wet weather looks to return as we end the year and welcome in 2019.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
