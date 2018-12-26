Tracking rain and storms to end the week

Wednesday is looking warmer than average by around 10 degrees. Highs will top out around 60 degrees this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies and peaks of sunshine. South winds will prevail today as a warm front moves across the region. Thanks to the front, we will keep with isolated showers in the forecast today and really building into the night. Southeast winds will go from 5 to 10 mph today, to nearly 10 to 20 mph tonight. Clouds stay with us tonight with lows in the middle 50s. Shower chances build tonight as our next frontal system moves in to the Mid-South for Thursday.