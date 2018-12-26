’Tremendous zest for life:’ Company mourns 4 killed in plane crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Sunshine Enterprise, Inc. continues to mourn the loss of four employees who were killed in a plane crash last week.
Wei Chen, John Chen, Danielle Mitchell and Bruce Pelynio were on board when the plane, en route to Millington-Memphis Airport, crashed about a mile and a half after takeoff in Atlanta.
Piloting the plane was Wei Chen, the founder and CEO of Sunshine Enterprise. He was 47.
“Wei was the true definition of the American dream,” Sunshine Enterprise President Mike McAnnally said. “That’s how he should be remembered. I will be forever grateful to Wei for demonstrating to all of us at Sunshine Enterprise what a caring servant leader looks like and inspiring us all to learn and seek ways to be the best version of ourselves.”
A memorial fund was set up in his name, benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Click here to read more.
John Chen, COO for Sunshine Enterprise, was also on board.
“John was the jack of all trades at our company. There was nothing he couldn’t learn or do,” McAnnally said. “More than that, he was loved throughout the company for his selflessness. He was an incredible listener. He was patient with everyone. He was always smiling.”
He was 44.
Danielle Robinson had been with Sunshine for just months. He was a Corporate Controller for the company.
“From the moment Danielle walked through our door to interview with Sunshine Enterprise, it was as if she were made for the controller position in our company,” McAnnally said. “It’s very hard in business to find people who are a great cultural fit and who are able to rise to the duties of their role from day one. Danielle was both. She was a born executive. And just like Wei, she had a tremendous zest for life.”
Erick Harding said the two were planning to get married soon.
Bruce Pelynio was the president of Heli Americas, a Sunshine Enterprise company. He help found Heli Americas in 2007.
“Bruce was a true team leader. He loved his team at Heli Americas. He was there for his employees – not just as a boss. His door was open to them for any matter, large or small,” McAnnally said. “Without doubt, running StepUp Scaffold alongside Bruce while he ran Heli Americas pushed me to become a better professional and a better leader.”
Pelynio was 65.
Sunshine Enterprises also offer thanks to Millington-Memphis Airport, which it said was took care of the loved ones of the four killed in the crash.
A National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release a report on the crash within two weeks.
