Affidavit: Man used Dremel tool to shave keys, break into older-model Hondas

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a suspect in a rash of car burglaries over the last month.
Joseph Sanders, 29, is facing a slew of charges including property theft, gun possession, resisting arrest, identity theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia.
According to one affidavit, a 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the driveway of a home on Bass Road Nov. 7. While deputies were taking the victim’s report, the bank notified her that someone tried to use her canceled credit card at a gas station on Poplar.
Deputies recovered the vehicle that afternoon and found prints inside that belonged to the suspect, but it wasn’t until Dec. 26 that he was arrested, according to another affidavit.
In the weeks that followed, police investigated a car break-in Dec. 11 in which a handgun was stolen from a 1997 Honda. The victim found a key broken off in the ignition. On Dec. 24, another victim reported her 2012 Mazda 6 was stolen from Ridgepoint while she warmed the vehicle.
Two days later, officers responded to Amro Music on Poplar where a man was trying to sell a stolen saxophone. The suspect was driving a Mazda 6. According to the affidavit, when police tracked him down the suspect had the gun from the Dec. 11 Honda break-in.
Police say the suspect first gave officers a false ID before they found an ID for Sanders in another wallet. In Sanders' pocket, officers found a key ring with several shaved-down keys and a Dremel tool was recovered from the Mazda. Police say they were used to steal older-model Hondas.
According to the affidavit, officers also found a baggie of powder, needles and other paraphernalia that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sanders was booked into Shelby County Jail on $125,000 bond.
