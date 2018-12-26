ASP investigating officer-involved shooting; one dead

“At 3:47 p.m., the Rector Police Department was notified of a man walking along Main Street brandishing a firearm. As police arrived in the area, the suspect, now identified as Warbritton, reportedly pointed the gun at a police officer who fired his gun at Warbritton,” the statement from ASP said. “Warbritton fled the area and led police to the convenience store where officers reportedly attempted to persuade him to drop the firearm. Warbritton, again, pointed his gun at police, prompting one officer to fire his gun. Warbritton was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were not injured.”