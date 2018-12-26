ASP investigating officer-involved shooting; one dead

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) - A Clay County man died Wednesday afternoon in an apparent officer-involved shooting that Arkansas State Police are now investigating.
According to a media release on the department’s website, Gary Warbritton of Rector was involved in the armed conflict with local police on Main Street and Highway 49 in Rector.
The statement described the scene that officers saw Wednesday afternoon.
“At 3:47 p.m., the Rector Police Department was notified of a man walking along Main Street brandishing a firearm. As police arrived in the area, the suspect, now identified as Warbritton, reportedly pointed the gun at a police officer who fired his gun at Warbritton,” the statement from ASP said. “Warbritton fled the area and led police to the convenience store where officers reportedly attempted to persuade him to drop the firearm. Warbritton, again, pointed his gun at police, prompting one officer to fire his gun. Warbritton was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were not injured.”
Arkansas State Police special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the use of deadly force by police in the case, ASP said.
Once the investigation is done, an investigative file will be prepared and given to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington. Ellington will determine whether or not the use of deadly force was consistent with state law, ASP said in the statement.
Warbritton will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and for investigators to collect forensic evidence in the case, ASP said.
In the statement, ASP also said any questions about the identity of the officers or the administrative status should be directed to Rector police.
