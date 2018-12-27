Conley gives shoes to family of 9-year-old killed in bus crash

Conley gives shoes to family of 9-year-old killed in bus crash
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 27, 2018 at 4:57 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 6:02 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies point guard made a special gesture after his team won Wednesday night.

Mike Conley met with the family of Kameron Johnson, a 9-year-old youth football player from Orange Mound who was killed when the bus his team was riding on crashed in Arkansas earlier this month.

Conley gave the family his game-worn shoes and signed a basketball after meeting with the family.

“It was humbling,” Conley said afterward in the locker room.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.