Conley gives shoes to family of 9-year-old killed in bus crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies point guard made a special gesture after his team won Wednesday night.
Mike Conley met with the family of Kameron Johnson, a 9-year-old youth football player from Orange Mound who was killed when the bus his team was riding on crashed in Arkansas earlier this month.
Conley gave the family his game-worn shoes and signed a basketball after meeting with the family.
“It was humbling,” Conley said afterward in the locker room.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.