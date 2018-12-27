Criminal charges posted for David Eason of ‘Teen Mom 2’ fame

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - David Eason, who appeared on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, has been charged with two misdemeanors after forcefully towing a 73-year-old man’s truck and then posting a video of the offense on YouTube.
The video was posted last week in late December, but the crime happened in June. The victim, Terry Hill, spoke exclusively with WECT about the damage to his truck and what made him decide to press charges.
The two charges that Eason faces are injuring or tampering with vehicle, and injury to personal property greater than $200. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 28.
The police description confirms that Eason placed a winch cable on the victim’s truck and pulled, causing some damage to the transmission.
Hill told WECT he had to repair the truck’s transmission after the incident.