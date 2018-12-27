Family of Laylah Washington express concern for other victims of road rage

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis ranks as the most dangerous city for road rage incidents involving guns and this week, another case brought back bad memories for the family of Laylah Washington.
Terry Washington, Laylah’s uncle, said he has had it with people behind the violence in Memphis, especially when children are caught in the middle.
“What’s wrong with you fools out there? What’s wrong with y’all? I mean, seriously, what’s wrong.. Y’all that mad at people that you got to pull a gun on people to shoot," said Washington.
Washington and his family know all too well the heartbreak of losing a child.
His two-year-old niece Laylah died in a road rage shooting in the summer of 2017.
Police named two cousins, 19-year-old Brandon McCray and 21-year-old Tylan McCray, as suspects in Laylah’s death Saturday.
″Whoever came forward and turned these people in, thank you, thank you, thank you. I don’t know you but I love you to death," said Washington.
Though his family’s journey to justice is just beginning, he said he is also thinking about the family of another toddler.
Monday, a three-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Jackson and McClean in what police described as another possible case of road rage in Memphis.
Right now, authorities have no suspects.
Washington hopes that family remains faithful, like his.
“We had faith that they was going to get caught. We didn’t know when or how it was going to happen, but you got to have faith,” said Washington.
While they are grateful police arrested two suspects in connection to Laylah’s death, the Washington family said they hope both suspects will eventually be charged with murder and anyone else who did not come forward.
