Funeral services set for 4 killed in company plane crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Funeral arrangements are set for the four killed in a plane crash last week.
Wei Chen, John Chen, Danielle Mitchell and Bruce Pelynio were on board when their plane, en route to Millington-Memphis Airport, crashed about a mile and a half after takeoff in Atlanta.
A visitation for Wei Chen will take place at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetary on Poplar Avenue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 4.
His memorial service will come the next day at University of Memphis Rose Theater at 10 a.m. A private burial service will follow.
Flowers can be sent to Memorial Park Funeral Home, but two funds have been set up in Chen’s name--one for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and one for Scaffold and Access Industry Association.
John Chen's visitation and reception will be at Highland Church of Christ in Cordova on January 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will follow.
Online condolences can be left here.
A memorial service will be done for Danielle Robinson in Goergia before a homegoing service. The first at First Missionary Baptist Church in Thomasville, Georgia, on Friday, and then at Life Church of Tennessee in Eads, Tenneessee, on Monday.
Flowers can be sent to Collins Family Mortuary, 502 W. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, Georgia, 39819 or to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, 38119.
A private celebration of life will be held for Bruce Pelynio. Family members suggest donations be made to either Salvation Army or Tunnel2Towers in lieu of flowers.
