Gusty wind and heavy rain on the way!

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Winds will pick up this evening and especially overnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with just a stray shower through midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Gusts up to 40 mph. Showers likely after midnight. Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Low: 55.
WET AND STORMY THURSDAY: A cold front will bring rain and storms to the Mid-South. A few storms could be strong in north Mississippi. Gusty winds are our primary threat along with heavy rain as this system moves through during the day. Highs will top out in the mid 60s. A few showers could linger into Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
FRIDAY: Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s. It will be dry Friday night with lows in the upper 30s.
COLDER WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking much colder. Look for a little more sun Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Rain chances look to stay south of the area this weekend.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Wet weather looks to return early Monday but it should dry out by sunset. Temperatures will be in the 40s as midnight approaches and the new year begins.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
