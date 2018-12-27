Heavy rain and gusty winds through tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The rain and winds will continue to impact our day as a cold front moves through the Mid-South.
Widespread rain will move from west to east with rain tapering off in Memphis around 6 pm and then ending in our eastern counties by 10 pm. A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 pm, which means wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. Highs today will be in the lower 60s and lows tonight will dip into the 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 100%. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. High: 63.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 48.
FRIDAY: Friday morning will be cloudy, but clouds will start to break up in the afternoon. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s and low temperatures in the mid 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover and a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. The best chance for showers will be in north Mississippi with rain chances highest in the evening. Highs will also be in the upper 40s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will be likely on Monday, especially in the morning and afternoon. It looks like rain will clear for New Year’s Eve evening, so you won’t need an umbrella to ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s that night. It will be dry and chilly next week with highs around 50 on Monday and then down to the lower 40s by Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
