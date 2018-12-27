1 hurt in shooting near furniture store

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A local business owner is left frustrated after a shooting caused thousands of dollars in damage to his store.
Surveillance video showed a large group of people on the sidewalk of Timbercreek Plaza on Coleman Road, just after midnight Thursday.
An argument breaks out and the group appears in front of Aref Aref’s Hyatt Furniture store.
A few minutes later, shots were fired.
"They were just shooting at each other like they were playing with plastic guns," said Aref.
In the video, the suspected shooter can be seen.
About five minutes later, more bullets appear to be fired. A person falls behind a brick pillar and then runs off.
Police said one person was driven to the hospital.
Though the shooting happened in the parking lot, bullets hit the store, knocking out several windows.
"Some bullets got inside. So I'm just glad no one was in the store," said Aref.
With bullet holes in the windows, on the building and merchandise, Aref said he has a few thousand dollars in damage.
He said he tries to help the community, even giving away some video game consoles ahead of Christmas, but is frustrated with the crime around his business.
"It's Memphis for you. We're sick of it," said Aref.
The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to Methodist, before being transferred to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument at a nearby bar.
