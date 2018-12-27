Liberty Bowl brings expected $25M boost to Memphis economy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The teams are in town, fans are arriving, and Liberty Bowl week is officially underway.
"There's just a lot more excitement than normal right now," Silky O'Sullivan's manager Jay Wells said.
The Beale Street bar hosted a packed crowd Wednesday night, taking in Oklahoma State and Missouri fans alike.
"We want them to stay in our hotels. We want them to eat in our restaurants. We want them to have a big time, and we want them both to win," Wells said.
Steve Ehrhart, executive director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, welcomed Mizzou as the team arrived at Wilson Air on Wednesday afternoon.
Shelby County deputies and Memphis police motorcycle squads will provide the Tigers and Cowboys a first class escort around the Bluff City all week.
The game will give Memphis international exposure on ESPN and generate an estimated $25 million for the Memphis economy.
"Every city has figured out they want a bowl game. That's why there too many doggone bowls. New cities are jumping up every day. Chicago has filed an application for a bowl game," Ehrhart said.
Jennifer Oswalt, CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission, said in a statement, "This game brings energy and a positive economic impact into our city and downtown definitely benefits."
Both teams attended a Grizzlies game and will have a welcome party, a players and coaches dinner, and a parade on Beale.
The President's Gala will feature a performance by the Four Tops.
The game will kick off December 31 at 2:45 p.m.
