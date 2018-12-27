Man steals reptile rock shelter from pet store by stuffing it into his pants

By Amber Ruch | December 27, 2018 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 4:49 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man is wanted for taking a reptile rock shelter from a pet store and it was caught on video.

The theft happened at Dee’s Pets located on Route 37 in Marion, Illinois, according to Sheriff Bennie Vick.

The man is seen on surveillance video putting a large plastic reptile rock shelter into his pants before leaving the store.

If you recognize him, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

