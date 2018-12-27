Memphis has nearly 300 open pothole cases

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis drivers have been complaining about bumpy rides.
Potholes are opening up in certain parts of the city, but Memphis has a plan in place to deal with them.
"Everywhere you go you run into potholes. It's gonna be hard on your car," Johnny Bonds, who regularly drives in Memphis, said.
According to Memphis' 311 system, there are nearly 300 open pothole cases in the city. Some provide pictures; others ask for the city to repave the whole street.
"I tend to ignore them, I generally don't have time to bother with it," Memphis driver Carter Glaus said of reporting the potholes.
But city leaders stress that it's important to report these issues.
They have crews throughout the city, breaking up the city into grids to tackle different areas. And if you do hit a bad enough pothole, you can file a claim with the city.
"It's bad on your front end and your front end alignment, you're going to need some good tires if you drive the city of Memphis," Bonds said.
When you file a claim, the city checks 311 and repair records to see if crews knew about the pothole or repaired it at an earlier date. If it's in the records, your claim is more likely to get paid.
If no one's reported the pothole before you hit it...you're out of luck.
