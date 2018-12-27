Old rivals ready to do battle in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The clock is ticking toward Kickoff of the 60th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl between the Missouri Tigers and the Cowboys of Oklahoma State.
Missouri arrived in Memphis late Wednesday afternoon. Mizzou is holding its workouts at Rhodes College.
The Tigers of the SEC are at 8-4, and feature a couple of Memphians on their roster, including former Melrose High Star Jonathan Johnson, and Tyler Badie, a former standout running back at Briarcrest.
Johnson said his job on his return to his hometown is already set.
“I feel like a tour guide,” Johnson said. “Everybody asking me for directions here and there.”
“I’m ready to hit the spots--Chings. Central BBQ. We’ve got some players there now. I can’t wait to get a taste of that,' Badie added.
Missouri also features highly touted quarterback Drew Lock, who’s ticketed to be an early round draft choice when the NFL comes calling in April.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys were the first to hit the field Wednesday morning at Memphis University School. This is the First Time Okie State of the Big 12 is playing in the Bluff City.
At FedExForum Wednesday night, an early clash between the Liberty Bowl Teams, but on the basketball court at the Grizzlies-Cavs Game.
A pair of players from Mizzouri challenged 2 of Stillwater’s finest to a game of pop-a-shot during the Grizzlies Game.
The Cowboys put up a good fight, but in the end Mizzou took the win.
The Coaches, Mke Gundy for Oklahoma State and Barry Odom for Missouri, were also on hand and receive autographed Grizzlies jerseys.
Kickoff for the 60th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Missouri and Oklahoma State is Monday, 2:45 p.m. It’ll be televised nationally on ESPN.
