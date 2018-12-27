Police investigate two overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings Thursday morning.
The first happened at a Valero gas station on Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue near midnight.
Shots were fired before one person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The second shooting happened at Hyatt furniture store on Coleman Road.
There, windows were shot out in the front of the store.
There is no word on the condition of the victim or suspects.
