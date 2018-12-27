Rain moving out!

Rain is over in Memphis and Shelby county along with all of eastern Arkansas. Rain will slowly move out of northeast MS and southwest TN by 6 PM. Winds will gradually weaken after sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 50s then drop into the 40s this evening.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Low: 46.
FRIDAY: Expect a partly cloudy sky early with a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will be dry Friday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.
COLDER WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking colder. Look for a more sun Saturday. Highs will only top out in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will build back Sunday with isolated showers possible, especially in north MS. Highs will be near 50s Sunday. Rain will become more widespread Sunday night into Monday morning.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Expect wet weather to start your Monday but it should dry out by sunset. Highs will hit the mid 50s in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s as midnight approaches and the new year begins.
COLD BLAST NEXT WEEK: Frigid temperatures return for late Tuesday into Wednesday with clouds gradually moving out. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and maybe only in the 30s Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday night.
