Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk calls for forensic audit

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn has ordered a forensic audit, as a result of finding multiple issues within just 90 days in office.
“Once we got into office and we were fortunate enough to be elected by the people, we found that there was a lot shall I say messier that we originally had thought,” said Kuhn.
The newly elected Criminal Court Clerk said she is ready to change the face of elected officials.
Kuhn is starting with transparency by admitting the previous administration left the criminal court clerk’s office with major issues.
“We were actually quite surprised that we found checks in our drawers and files that were hidden and things like that, and didn’t quite understand why,” said Kuhn.
That is why she requested a forensic audit of her office.
Kuhn said she took those issues to County Commissioners.
“I support just routine business. I think it’s smart, we support the audits and hopefully the audits will reveal whatever issues there are so we can resolve or begin to look at them this upcoming budget season,” said Shelby county Commission Chair Van Turner.
Kuhn said several agencies, like the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, have not received money collected from fees and fines of court cases in two years.
This has since changed and the agency has been reimbursed under her administration.
Now her team is focused on the audit, hiring two temporary workers to solely focus on going through old Excel spreadsheets.
“The audit from there may take a month to two months which is a little concerning because we have to submit a budget to commission and we won’t really know everything that’s happened or gone wrong or that we need to see in order to present a concrete and complete budget,” said Kuhn.
Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Richard DeSaussure who said the reason his administration had so many issues is because of the computer system called Odyssey.
He said his office started to sort things out at the end of his term.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.