USPS investigates mailbox break-ins at Mud Island apartment complex

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Service is investigating mailbox break-ins at an apartment complex on Mud Island.
On Sunday, Memphis Police responded to a vandalism call at the Riverset Apartments. When they got there, they found several clusters of mailboxes damaged and mail scattered.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to a woman, who lives at Riverset. She didn’t want to be identified, but said her boyfriend went to the mailboxes Monday night and saw they had been tampered with.
"He stated, 'No, every last one. It looks like someone has opened every one,'" she said.
The woman we spoke with has lived at Riverset for more than a year and says her mailbox has been messed with before.
"I probably talked to management twice concerning the mailboxes. Nothing was done," she told us.
U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link told WMC it doesn’t appear anything was stolen from the Riverset Apartment mailboxes.
"If they're indicted sentenced they can receive up to five years in prison for breaking into the mailboxes," said Link.
Investigators are looking at the pry marks and reviewing video of the area. Link says she's not certain there's video in this particular case. She says these types of crimes aren't common in the area, but they do happen.
"Get your mail out of the mailboxes as soon as possible. If you're not going to be around put your mail on hold," said Link.
As for the Riverset resident, she says she has her own method.
"I don't get anything valuable sent to this address. I'm sure no one is stealing bills and paying those."
WMC Action News 5 also reached out to Riverset Apartments and we are waiting to hear back from management.
You can contact Postal Inspection Services at 877-876-2455 or email postalinspectors.uspis.gov
