Canceled flights strand Munford High band in Texas

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Storms across the country have left a group of Munford High School teens stranded hundreds of miles from home.
The Munford High School band is traveling to California from the Rose Bowl Parade, but are stuck at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in Texas.
According to band members, half of the band members made it to Los Angeles, while the other half got stuck in Dallas overnight.
According to the band's Facebook page, they had been working with American Airlines all day Thursday to no avail. They worked through the night to come up with a plan and even consulted a charter service.
Storms across the country have grounded flights. American Airlines said it had to cancel 400 flights in and out of Dallas.
The Munford High band is set to be one of five marching bands across the country to play in the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year's Day.
