CBD groups booted off Facebook as FDA plans to regulate cannabinoids

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - The manager of Modern Hemp in Collierville claims Facebook is targeting legal groups and stores of the CBD and hemp industry by shutting down their pages.
Lee Otts manages Facebook pages for Modern Hemp, the Memphis chapter of The National Organization to Reform Marijuana Law (Norml) and Rush Hemp Farms.
He said the social media pages are critical for sales and communication, especially for the only Norml chapter in Tennessee.
"A lot of people found us and joined us and came to our meetings through Facebook," said Otts.
President Trump signed the Agricultural Improvement Act, also known as the Farm Bill, into law last Thursday.
The FDA caused confusion that same day by releasing a statement saying they will heavily regulate hemp-based CBD’s or cannabinoids.
Otts said that is when Facebook banned the Rush Hemp Farms page. All three of the CBD-related pages Otts managed were also unpublished.
Facebook claimed the pages “promote the sale of prescription pharmaceuticals.”
Otts found other hemp-related pages were also deleted.
"Its' actually affecting several other companies from Tennessee, from Carolina, from Kentucky," said Otts.
On the contrary, the CBD Store of Southaven still has an active Facebook page.
Otts said he appealed the bans but they were upheld.
"We reviewed it, still violates the rules, that's it," said Otts.
He said he wants the pages back or an in-depth explanation, at least.
"So we can be like, okay this is what they're drawing the line at," said Otts.
WMC reached out to Facebook for a comment. They said they are looking into the shutdown of all three pages mentioned.
