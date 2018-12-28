Chilly weekend ahead

Temperatures will drop into the 30s quickly after sunset under a clear sky.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows between 30-34°. Wind northeast at 5 mph.
COLDER WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are still looking cold. Expect sun to give way to some clouds by afternoon on Saturday. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will build back Sunday with a few showers possible late in the day or in the evening, mainly in north MS. Highs will be near 50 Sunday. Rain will become more widespread Sunday night into Monday morning.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Expect wet weather to start your Monday but it should dry out by sunset. Highs will top out near 60. Temperatures will be in the 40s as midnight approaches and the new year begins.
COLD BLAST NEXT WEEK: Cold temperatures return by Wednesday with off and on clouds. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and maybe only in the 30s Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday night. Our next chance of light rain comes by next Thursday
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
