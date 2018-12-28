Chilly weekend ahead

COLDER WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are still looking cold. Expect sun to give way to some clouds by afternoon on Saturday. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will build back Sunday with a few showers possible late in the day or in the evening, mainly in north MS. Highs will be near 50 Sunday. Rain will become more widespread Sunday night into Monday morning.