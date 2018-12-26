Come Jan. 1, you could face a fine for trying to pass your fur baby off as a service dog

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you try to pass your furry loved one off as a service dog? You might face a fine under a new law set to go into effect Jan. 1.
Act 217 establishes a civil penalty for those who knowingly misrepresent a pet as a service animal.
And pet-loving violators can face fines of $100 to $500.
The problem of fake service dogs has been a growing one in Hawaii and nationally.
In fact, at least 21 states have passed laws governing service animals in an attempt to keep unruly pets out of grocery stores, movie theaters and eateries.
Service dogs are specifically trained — for years — to provide assistance directly related to a person’s disability.
Under the American with Disabilities Act, an emotional support dog doesn’t qualify as a service animal.
In fact, the ADA says only dogs (and sometimes miniature horses) can be service animals. The new Hawaii law defines service animals “as any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability.”
