Facebook restores pages of local CBD-related groups

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Stemming from our report Thursday, Facebook has restored the pages of three local CBD-related groups.
Lee Otts with Modern Hemp accused Facebook of targeting legal groups and stores of the CBD and hemp industry, by shutting down their pages.
Otts said Facebook began banning the pages after President Trump signed the Agricultural Improvement Act into law.
In turn, the FDA also warned that heavy regulations would soon be placed upon cannabinoids.
Previously, Facebook claimed the pages “promote the sale of prescription pharmaceuticals.”
A Facebook representative released the following statement Friday:
“We’ve restored all three pages after we identified that they were mistakenly removed. They are now available, as the pages do not violate our policies.”
