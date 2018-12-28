Grizzlies depend on veterans to start winning streak

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies gladly grabbed a victory over a struggling Cavaliers squad after losing 5 games straight.
It may just be two games, but it is a winning streak nonetheless.
With a solid showing from their role players, like Kyle Anderson and Garrett Temple in the early going, the Grizzlies ultimately put the game in the hands of their veterans down the stretch.
Mike Conley and Marc Gasol responded accordingly.
Big Spain lead all scorers with 20 points, plus 6 assists, 9 rebounds and 4 blocked shots..
Conley came through with 15 points and 8 assists, including the game-clinching drive high off the backboard to preserve the 95-87 victory.
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said it’s all about using every piece to the Grizzlies puzzle.
“The guys that are playing well, are the guys that are going to play," said Bickerstaff. “We are fortunate to have a couple of days of practice here where guys can earn those minutes. But, coming into the season we talked about our depth being a piece of who we are and I’m comfortable where we were with that depth.”
Getting a third straight victory will be difficult for the Grizzlies
The Boston Celtics bring their 20-13 record to FedEx Forum Saturday night.
