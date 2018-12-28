Man accused of stealing MPD-issued gun during car theft

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man is facing charges after Memphis police recovered an officer’s stolen handgun Thursday.
Deonte Fletcher, 20, was arrested early Thursday morning following a traffic stop near Poplar and Humes.
According to an affidavit, a car was stolen Nov. 29 and inside was an MPD-issued Sig Sauer, which belonged to the victim’s friend, a Memphis police officer.
Then Dec. 27, police spotted a car speeding on Cooper and running a red light. According to the affidavit, an officer saw Fletcher in the front passenger seat, pushing something underneath the seat. When Fletcher got out of the car the officer saw the back strap of a handgun in the floorboard.
The car’s other two occupants told police the gun belonged to Fletcher and they saw him hide it underneath the seat during the traffic stop.
Fletcher was arrested and charged with property theft and unlawful gun possession.
