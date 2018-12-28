Mayor Jim Strickland hints at running for office again

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the city's municipal election approaching, candidates will be begin campaigning for council seats, as well as the mayor's post.
Mayor Jim Strickland hasn’t formally announced that he will run for re-election, though it’s all but assumed.
"I don't think there will be any announcements. There might be one later in January," said Strickland.
Memphis voters will have to wait a few more weeks to find out if Mayor Jim Strickland will officially seek the job again.
Last week, Strickland hinted that he will point to economic development as a key message.
"16,000 more Memphians working now than when I took office, so economically we're doing well," said Strickland.
Under Strickland, ServiceMaster moved downtown and St Jude is expanding and adding jobs. Also, agricultural startup Indigo Ag announced it would locate its North American headquarters to Memphis.
Strickland touts positive police recruitment and net gains of officers.
“Next year we’ll be at 2100, so we need to keep marching that up to 2300,” said Strickland.
WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson said Strickland is in a very strong position for re-election.
Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton announced in April that he will run for mayor in 2019.
He wished supporters a happy holidays on his Facebook page while wearing a sweater that said "Let's do it again."
Herenton also posted a photo of a hat that said "MAKE HERENTON MAYOR AGAIN."
The first day to pick up petitions from the Shelby County Election Commission is May 20.
The Memphis municipal election is October 3 2019.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.