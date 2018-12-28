Mid-South musician nominated for Grammy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A local Mid-Southerner, nominated for a Grammy award, played to a packed house in Overton Square Thursday night.
Blues musician Cedric Burnside performed at Lafayette's.
Burnside is up for his second Grammy nomination.
He is nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album for his album "Benton County Relic."
Burnside said growing up in Holly Springs, a Grammy would mean the world to him.
“I think it would mean a lot. It would definitely mean a lot to me. I think it would mean a lot to my friends and family back home. I don’t know of anybody that ever brought a Grammy home from Holly Springs, Mississipi,” said Burnside.
The Grammy award winner will be announced February 10.
