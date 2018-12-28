Mississippi man determined to ‘check on neighbors’ in flood waters

LAKE, MS (WLBT) - A Scott County man made the most out of rainy weather on Thursday, finding a unique way to “check on his neighbors.”
Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Devoter used a kayak to try and make it next door and ensure his neighbors were safe during the flood waters. According to his wife Jennifer Devoter, their kids dared him to throw the kayak in the pool, and “of course he took it from there.”
“We’re out here trying to check on all the neighbors and stuff. I’m coming for y’all Good Hope. The waves are picking up here and the birds all around, waiting on Noah’s Ark. I’m coming though, y’all just be on the lookout, I’m coming for y’all," Landon can be heard saying in the hilarious video.
Jennifer said her husband has a friend who is a meteorologist, and the video started as something to give his buddy a laugh, as he lives out of state.
“He is definitely our sunshine on cloudy days!” she said. “As he says, ‘laughing keeps us all from crying.’”
