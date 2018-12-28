More sunshine, cooler temperatures

WEEKEND: Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. The best chance for showers will be in north Mississippi with rain chances highest in the evening. Highs will also be in the upper 40s on Sunday. Rain will become widespread Sunday night by 11 p.m. and will linger through the first half of Monday.