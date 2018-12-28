More sunshine, cooler temperatures

We are waking up to clouds this morning, but those will gradually clear from west to east as the cold front pushes out of the area. A stray shower will still be possible in our eastern counties through 7 a.m., but after that everyone will stay dry.
It will be much cooler behind the front with northwest winds stunting temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 30s under a clear sky.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 33.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. The best chance for showers will be in north Mississippi with rain chances highest in the evening. Highs will also be in the upper 40s on Sunday. Rain will become widespread Sunday night by 11 p.m. and will linger through the first half of Monday.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will be likely on Monday, especially in the morning and afternoon. Rain will be clear New Year’s Eve evening, so you won’t need an umbrella to ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s that night. It will be dry and chilly next week with highs in the mid 50s on Monday and then down to the upper 30s Wednesday.
