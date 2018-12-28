Norvell to analyze CFP Semi for ESPN

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The college football season is not over just yet for Memphis Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell.
ESPN announced Norvell will be one of their Coaches Film Analysts for the upcoming College Football Playoff Semi-finals
Norvell will be on the Cotton Bowl Crew along with Dave Clawson, his opponent in the Birmingham Bowl, former Georgia Tech Coach Paul Johnson and New North Carolina Head Coach Mack Brown, who was a former Memphis Assistant Coach back in the ’80′s.
Norvell and company will analyze the Clemson-Notre Dame match up.
The game kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Dallas.
