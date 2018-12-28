Pedestrian killed near new Medical District crosswalk

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man crossing the street was hit and killed by a car just feet from a brand new crosswalk that had been installed to prevent such crashes.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and N. Manassas Street in the Medical District, according to a Memphis Police Department tweet.
The intersection had just received a facelift, as part of a project from the Memphis Medical District Collaborative to add high-visibility crosswalks, bike lanes and other improvements to reduce vehicle speeds and enhance safety.
Police identified the victim as 55-year-old Bobby Love, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead that afternoon.
According to a crash report obtained by WMC Action News 5, officers determined Love was not crossing the street in a marked crosswalk but was instead walking north across Poplar “300 feet west of Leath St.”
Leath and Manassas are only 325 feet apart, meaning the victim would have been just steps from the new crosswalk.
The driver of the 2010 Toyota Venza involved in the crash stayed on the scene for police. An assistant district attorney advised officers no charges would be filed, according to the report.
Pedestrian safety has been a major focus in Medical District, where thousands of health professionals and students walk between different hospitals, schools and parking lots.
A 2017 campaign urged drivers and pedestrians to stay focused in the area.
The number of Memphis pedestrians killed in crashes has increased in the last three years and the city was ranked as the 9th most dangerous metropolitan area for pedestrians in a 2016 report.
