Preparations underway for 60th annual Autozone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Preparations are underway at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, ahead of the big game set for New Year’s Eve.
Old rivals University of Missouri and Oklahoma State will meet again for the 60th anniversary of the Autozone Liberty Bowl.
Executive Director Steve Ehrhart said the 60th celebration will be one of the best yet.
“60 years of great traditions. One of Memphis' great iconic traditions here, it’s stood the test of time and celebrating 60 years of legends, coaches and players,” said Ehrhart.
He said the Marines and U.S. Navy will be swearing in the new recruits during the pregame.
“Then at halftime, the Four Tops, the legendary group will be performing at halftime with the kids of St. Jude,” said Ehrhart.
Organizers are expecting more than 50,000 guests in town for the big game.
Crews were spotted setting up tents Friday for the weekend’s events including a Pro Rodeo, Players and Coaches dinner, Autozone Liberty Bowl Parade and the Bash on Beale pep rally.
Ehrhart said it’s a great way to prepare for what’s expected to be a high-scoring game.
“Most of the national people have said this is one of the very top 10 bowl fames to watch: an exciting Missouri team which we really came on strong 8 and 4 beat Florida at Florida and beat Tennessee at Tennessee and then Oklahoma State who beat Texas and West Virginia and came within one point of beating Oklahoma at Oklahoma,” said Ehrhart.
Both Missouri and Oklahoma State fans will arrive this weekend.
Expect to start seeing all of those campers for tailgating on Sunday, when the fair grounds open.
