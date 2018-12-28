Suspects arrested in string of business burglaries

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police took four people into custody this week after a crime spree that included smashed windows at local businesses and stolen cash register drawers.
Roderick Johnson, Larico Woods and Nautica Moore are facing various charges for the burglaries. It’s not yet clear if the fourth person was charged in the case.
According to police affidavits, the break-ins started Dec. 23 at Levi Motor Sports where a garage door was damaged and eight mini Coolster dirt bikes were stolen.
The next day, a window was shattered by a rock at Burger King on Lamar Avenue and two cash register drawers were taken. While police investigated the break-in at Burger King, they discovered Taco Bell next door was also burglarized. A glass door was shattered with a rock and three cash drawers were taken.
According to the affidavits, on Dec. 26, Taco Bell on Ridgeway Road, Subway at Getwell Road and Popeye’s Chicken on Showcase Road were burglarized in similar fashion with cash registers either being damaged or taken.
As Mt. Moriah Task Force officers investigated, they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects caught on surveillance cameras during the burglaries. The 2007 Chevrolet Colorado was spotted at Fairbridge Inn on Lamar Avenue. Police say it was stolen and through surveillance footage determined the truck’s four occupants went into room 214.
Officers knocked on the door and took all four suspects into custody. According to the affidavits, Johnson and Woods signed statements admitting to participating in all six burglaries. Moore confessed to two of the break-ins.
