Utah gears up to implement nation's lowest DUI limit

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, protesters holds signs during rally concerning the DUI threshold at the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City. New Year's Eve revelers in Utah may find themselves with more than a hangover as 2019 dawns: If they drink and drive, they could get hit by the newest and lowest DUI threshold in the nation. The .05 percent limit goes into effect Dec. 30, despite protests that it will punish responsible drinkers, hurt the state's tourism industry and amplify its alcohol-unfriendly reputation. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (AP)