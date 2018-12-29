Breakdown: Why there is frost on your windshield

In addition, sometimes frost forms on the grass or trees, but does not develop on other objects. This is because cold air is heavier (in simple terms) and will sink. So, the coldest air is on the ground. The official temperature you see on TV or on your phone is actually measured a few feet above the ground, so the air temperature may actually be a few degrees above freezing, while the ground temperature is at 32 degrees. Another factor is humidity. The grass holds more moisture than metal or concrete, which is needed for frost to develop.