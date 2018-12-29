Deadly disease found in Tennessee deer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the first time in state history, a highly contagious disease is being seen in western Tennessee deer.
Chronic Wasting Disease has been found in 13 deer in Hardeman and Fayette County.
Anthony Landreth has been hunting in Hardeman County for 52 years.
He has dozens of trail cameras and said this spring, he started noticing less deer.
He took his concerns to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
"He had been seeing some of the same stuff. So we figured something is going on," said Landreth.
TWRA tests hundreds of deer a year and recently found deer who tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
Experts say CWD is deadly and contagious.
They said once it's made its way to an area, sometimes it's there to stay.
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission created a response plan.
Hunters in Hardeman, Fayette and nearby Mcnairy counties cannot take a full deer carcass out of the county.
There are feeding restrictions, like salt and mineral licks.
Deer hunted on the weekend need to be physically brought to a check station.
Also, the hunting season has been extended to January 31.
Doctor Allan Houston, lead researcher at Ames Plantation, suggests you have your deer tested before you eat the meat.
“We want the hunters to help us get samples. So we need you all to go out and harvest deer,” said Houston.
As for the future of hunting in parts of West Tennessee, it's unknown.
Houston said hunters may have to learn a new normal.
