Dog shot during neighbor dispute

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A shooting occurred in downtown Memphis Friday night with more questions than answers.
Police said it appeared to be a dispute between neighbors.
Shaina Guttman told WMC Action News 5 her neighbor shot her dog, then hit her fiance in the head with the gun.
She provided a cell phone video, right after the shooting.
You can see the neighbor with a gun in his hand.
The woman's fiance is on the floor.
“I was in the living room and heard gun shots fired. I ran into the hallway and my fiance was on the ground. My dogs were running down the hallway bleeding. My neighbor shot my little yellow lab three times in the chest," said Guttman.
She said her neighbor pulled a gun on them before when they were walking their dog and it barked at his daughter.
No word if her dog survived tonight.
Memphis Police also hasn’t stated if anyone has been charged.
